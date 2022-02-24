Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

