Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

