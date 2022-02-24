Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52.

