Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

