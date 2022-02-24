Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $689,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

