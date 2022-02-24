Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

