Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,501,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

