Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

