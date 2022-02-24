Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.