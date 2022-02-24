Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,176. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

