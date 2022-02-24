Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

