Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $4.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

KLTR stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

