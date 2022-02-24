Canaccord Genuity Group Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.38.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $309.12. monday.com has a 52 week low of $126.61 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

