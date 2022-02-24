Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 194352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
Featured Articles
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.