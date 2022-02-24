Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.97 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.55.

TSE:CM opened at C$160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$116.49 and a twelve month high of C$167.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.26.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.