Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C$1.90 per share for the quarter.

CNQ stock opened at C$66.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$34.23 and a twelve month high of C$69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.54.

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,945,864 shares in the company, valued at C$128,784,479.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,329 shares of company stock worth $18,454,424.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

