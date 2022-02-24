Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.25

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.25 and last traded at C$37.95, with a volume of 270311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

