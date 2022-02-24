Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.06) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CAPC stock opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.76. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 154 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

