Capital One Financial Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 643,025 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.