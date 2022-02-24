Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

