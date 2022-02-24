Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $672,000.

NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

