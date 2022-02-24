Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 244,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

