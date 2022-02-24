Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 61,515 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.