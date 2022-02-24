Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Buys 721 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.83 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

