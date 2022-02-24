Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,489 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

