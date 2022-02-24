Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Posts Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 189,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,790. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $815.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carriage Services by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

