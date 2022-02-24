Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Purchases 259,085 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. 1,532,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

