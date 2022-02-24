CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -272.7%.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

