Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

NYSE CAT opened at $186.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.37 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.