Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.