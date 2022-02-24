CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $90,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

