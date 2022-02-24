CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.18

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 119678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

