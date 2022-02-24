CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CCDBF opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

