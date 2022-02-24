CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

