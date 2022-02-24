Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CDR opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

