Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

