Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 16,255,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 1,140,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 554,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

