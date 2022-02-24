CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after buying an additional 1,677,972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,342,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.49 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

