Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

CVCY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

