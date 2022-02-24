Ceres Achieves Market Capitalization of $352,603.48 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $63.97 or 0.00181218 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $352,603.48 and $1,022.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

