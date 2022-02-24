Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock stock opened at $732.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

