Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

