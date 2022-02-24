Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

NYSE:ACN opened at $313.16 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

