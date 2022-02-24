Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

