Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

