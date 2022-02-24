Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.