Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $906,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

