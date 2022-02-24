Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

