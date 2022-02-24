Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 976.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $89.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

