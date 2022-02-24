Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

